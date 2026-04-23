Statesmen of the Week: Andrew Miller and Eva Viox

Oskaloosa–Men’s track and field athlete Andrew Miller (Jr., Le Claire, Iowa, Exercise Science) and softball player Eva Viox (So., Columbia, Mo., Exercise Science) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of April 13-19.

Miller became a national qualifier last Thursday at the Central Dutch WeatherSaver Invitational 2.0. The junior placed fourth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a provisional standard time of 9:20.38.

Viox posted a .357 batting average (5-for-14) last week as William Penn posted a 5-1 record. She also tallied two RBIs, while walking three times, recording one sacrifice bunt, and stealing one base.

The sophomore had a hit in four contests with two coming against Central Methodist last Thursday. She also added a base knock with two walks in a bout versus MidAmerica Nazarene last Saturday.

Viox was perfect in 20 fielding chances (15 assist, 5 putouts) as well.