Statesmen Move to No. 5

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s lacrosse team has used two high-level victories to improve nationally as the NAIA released its second top-10 poll Wednesday.

WPU (3-1) has gained two positions since the last rating to be No. 5 with 39 points. It marks the 15th-consecutive poll in which the navy and gold have been ranked. It is also the highest poll position for the program since also being fifth on January 21, 2025.

The Heart of America Athletic Conference has four representatives in the poll as Columbia (unofficially 11th), St. Ambrose (unofficially 14th), Benedictine (unofficially 15th) are in the receiving votes section as well.

Madonna (Mich.) is the nation’s new No. 1 with 60 points and five first-place votes. Former No. 1 Keiser (Fla.) is now second with the final first-place nod, while Aquinas (Mich.) and Reinhardt (Ga.) are third and fourth, respectively, to conclude the top five.

The Statesmen host Ottawa (Kan.) on March 21 in Heart action at 2 p.m.

NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Rating No. 2 — March 11, 2026

(Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. Madonna (Mich.) (5)

2. Keiser (Fla.) (1)

3. Aquinas (Mich.)

4. Reinhardt (Ga.)

5. William Penn

6. Cumberlands (Ky.)

6. SCAD Savannah (Ga.)

8. Taylor (Ind.)

9. Webber International (Fla.)

10. Indiana Tech

Receiving Votes: Columbia (Mo.) 21; Tennessee Wesleyan 20; Life (Ga.) 18; St. Ambrose 9; Benedictine (Kan.) 4.