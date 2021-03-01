Statesmen Move into Top 25 at #24

Oskaloosa–In search of another league title, the William Penn women’s golf team will once again be the hunted as the NAIA released its first top-25 rating Friday.

WPU is 24th in the nation with 144 points. The navy and gold return to the top 25 after having just slipped out of last year’s final poll before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

WPU is the only Heart of America Athletic Conference representative in the ranking.

Keiser (Fla.) is the NAIA’s top team with 491 points and 12 first-place votes. Dalton State (Ga.) is a close second with 487 points and the final six first-place nods. William Carey (Miss.), Southeastern (Fla.), and Morningside round out the top five.

WPU opens its spring season on March 22-23 by traveling to Kansas City, Mo. to compete in the Shoal Creek Invitational. Play will be contested at the Shoal Creek Golf Course.

NAIA Women’s Golf Rating #1 — February 26, 2021

(Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. Keiser (Fla.) (12)

2. Dalton State (Ga.) (6)

3. William Carey (Miss.)

4. Southeastern (Fla.)

5. Morningside

6. Taylor (Ind.)

7. SCAD Savannah (Ga.)

8. Cumberlands (Ky.)

9. Texas Wesleyan

10. Oklahoma City

11. Indiana Wesleyan

12. Loyola (La.)

13. Bethel (Ind.)

14. Campbellsville (Ky.)

15. Oregon Tech

15. Coastal Georgia

17. Grace (Ind.)

18. Northwestern Ohio

19. Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)

20. Ottawa (Ariz.)

21. William Woods (Mo.)

22. Marian (Ind.)

23. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

24. William Penn

25. Midway (Ky.)

Others Receiving Votes: Wayland Baptist 109, Saint Francis (Ind.) 87, Kansas Wesleyan 81, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 59, Columbia (Mo.) 47, USC Beaufort (S.C.) 30, Indiana Tech 27, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 24, Menlo (Calif.) 19, Cumberland (Tenn.) 12, Lewis-Clark State 7, Indiana East 5, Corban (Ore.) 3.