Statesmen Finish Sixth at Heart Championship

Marshall, Mo.–The William Penn dance team improved throughout the day, but could not make up enough ground as it competed at the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship Saturday.

The squad began the day with a preliminary score of 69.17 points, but then made a big jump up to 74.74 points in the finals to finish sixth out of eight teams. Baker was awarded the team title with 89.48 points.

“Our ladies again exceeded all my expectations for the year,” Head Coach Abby Reynolds said. “This team is very special and work so well together. Our scores from not only last year, but for the last four years, have been nothing to what they are now and what they are dancing now. These ladies are dancing as one and they want it so bad. I am excited for one more competition with them next weekend and to see where this team goes in the next couple of years.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Baldwin City, Kan. next Saturday to compete in the NAIA Midwest National Qualifier.