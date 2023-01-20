Statesmen Fall to Rival Vikings

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen women’s basketball team struggled throughout in an 88-43 Heart of America Athletic Conference loss to Grand View Thursday.

William Penn (8-11, 5-8 Heart) had 18 turnovers (seven for Grand View) which led to 31 points for Grand View (16-3, 12-1 Heart). WPU was outshot 47.0%-31.3% (40.6%-23.1% behind the arc), while the home team was also outrebounded 40-29.

The Statesmen started the game off slow against the Vikings, going down 5-0, until Aiesha Feagins (Jr., Grand Prairie, Texas, Applied Mathematics) connected on a three-pointer to get the navy and gold going. Unfortunately, William Penn could not keep pace as it trailed 18-10 after the first quarter.

The second quarter was rough for WPU as GVU held a 23-6 edge to lead 41-16 at intermission.

The navy and gold found some scoring success in the second half, recording 27 points through the two periods, but it was not near enough to threaten Grand View down the stretch.

Ally Stewart (Sr., Victoria, Australia, Physical Education) topped the Statesmen with 12 points along with five rebounds and a team-high four steals, while Morgan Terry (Sr., Cornersville, Tenn., Biology) also hit double digits with 10 points.

Feagins and Journie Augmon (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev., Human Services) both tallied six points off the bench as well.

Both teams were strong at the free-throw line with WPU going 10-for-13 (76.9%), while Grand View was 13-for-17 (76.5%).

Next Up: William Penn will travel to Lamoni Saturday to face off against Graceland in Heart action at 2 p.m.