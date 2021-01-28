Statesmen Fall to Grand View

Des Moines–The William Penn men’s wrestling team came up short of a massive upset, falling 54-0 to #1 Grand View in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual Wednesday.

WPU (8-7, 3-4 Heart) unfortunately concluded its league slate in disappointing fashion as just one match went the distance.

Makail Stanley (Fr., Orena, Ill., Biology) wrestled the full seven minutes 157 pounds, but was on the losing end of an 18-9 major decision to Tanner Abbas. The team permitted free points via forfeits at 133 and 174 pounds as well.

Next Up: William Penn returns to Oskaloosa Friday to host Indian Hills CC in a non-conference dual at 7 p.m. The men will partner with the women’s team to host the Falcons in the first-ever Coed Clash with men’s and women’s matches alternating throughout the evening.

125–Justin Portillo (G) won by technical fall over Nadhelo Charles-Pierre, 17-2 (0-5)

133–Omeed Chamanzad (G) won by forfeit (0-11)

141–Shea Ruffridge (G) won by technical fall over McGwire Bottorff, 19-3 (0-16)

149–Justin Koethe (G) won by technical fall over Preston Wiest, 19-4 (0-21)

157–Tanner Abbas (G) won by major decision over Makail Stanley, 18-9 (0-25)

165–Kyle Caldwell (G) won by technical fall over Steven Skewes, 20-2 (0-30)

174–Brian Stanford (G) won by forfeit (0-36)

184–Ben Lee (G) won by fall over Ross Via, 1:20 (0-42)

197–Zac Stork (G) won by fall over Dylan Comstock, 0:14 (0-48)

285–Greg Hagan (G) won by fall over Maxwell Diaz, 2:16 (0-54)