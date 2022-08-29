Statesmen Fall Against Morningside

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s soccer team could not keep pace in the latter minutes against Morningside, falling 4-2 in non-conference play Saturday.

The Statesmen (0-2) were outshot 23-8, including losing the shots on goal battle 13-6.

The game started off slow for the Statesmen as they allowed a Mustang goal in the 15th minute.

A few moments later the Mustangs (2-0) found the net again, making the score 2-0.

William Penn’s offense finally came alive right before the half as Kaitlin Falaney (Sr., Ottawa, Ill., Sports Management) put the Statesmen on the board, with an assist from Abi Moers (Jr., Evergreen, Colo., Undecided).

The second half of the game started off with a bang as the Statesmen came out and found the back of the net again. This time it was Piper-Rae Davis (So., Dorr, Mich., Psychology and Sociology) evening up the score with an assist from Taylor Witthauer (Jr., Vancouver, Wash., Nursing).

The game continued going back and forth until the 77th minute when Morningside took the lead for good. Minutes later, the Mustangs put another one in the goal to cap the day’s scoring.

WPU tried to get something going to get back in the game, but no shots found the netting.

Both Witthauer and Falaney led the team in shots with two apiece, while Megan Cox (Fr. Las Vegas, Nev., Undecided) recorded four saves and Madeline Danielson (So., La Crescent, Minn., Exercise Science) recorded five of her own.

“It was another disappointing loss,” Head Coach Andy Commins said. “We started seven freshmen, and had nine on the field at one point. Our freshmen continue to get experience and I believe that will pay dividends down the line. Our focus right now is on preparing for our conference schedule.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Sioux City next Friday to face Briar Cliff in non-conference action at 1 p.m.