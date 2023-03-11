Statesmen Compete at Singles Sectionals

Dallas, Texas / Addison, Ill.–Several William Penn women’s bowlers took part in the final individual competition of the season as they battled at the USBC Singles Sectionals Friday.

With trips to nationals on the line, no one from WPU was able to punch their ticket.

Bailey Palmer (Grad., Ottumwa, Iowa) topped the Statesmen in Dallas with 1,113 pins in six games. Just a few spots behind her was Toni Hansen (Sr., Anchorage, Alaska, Biology) who knocked down 1,110 pins.

The trio of Gabi Evans (Sr., West Liberty, Iowa, Psychology and Sociology) (1,039), Caitlin Radliff (So., Belleville, Ill., Software Engineering) (1,019), and Christy Mottier (Sr., Madison, Wis., Business Management) (1,002 pins) also surpassed the 1,000-pin threshold.

Alexis Lake (Sr., Kaysville, Utah, Nursing), with 979 pins, and Madison Ross (Sr., Charles City, Iowa, Exercise Science), with 977, were side by side, while Emily Eikenberry (Jr., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Computer Science) (947) and Cydnee Whiteleather (Jr., Lehigh Acres, Fla., Elementary Education) (946) were also right next each other in the standings.

Reserve-team member Olivia Nolte (Jr., Atkins, Iowa, Elementary Education) competed in the Addison Sectional and collected 1,042 in her event.