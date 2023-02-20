Statesmen Close Season at Central Methodist

Fayette, Mo.–The Statesmen women’s basketball team concluded its 2022-2023 campaign with a 82-42 Heart of America Athletic Conference loss to Central Methodist Saturday.

WPU (9-19- 6-16 Heart) failed to get much going as it was outshot 44.4%-22.2% by the Eagles (28-0, 22-0 Heart).

Amanee Clark (Jr., Waterloo, Iowa, Human Services) came out the gate hot for the navy and gold, scoring eight straight points to get the Statesmen out to an early 8-6 lead. The junior ended up tallying all 12 of William Penn’s first-quarter points, but she could not match CMU which led 24-12 after 10 minutes of play.

The home team continued putting up points in the second quarter, eventually leading 50-19 at intermission.

The navy and gold had a better offensive half after the break, but were not able to mount a comeback.

Clark topped the Statesmen with 18 points along with five rebounds. Journie Augmon (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev., Human Services) also had a very strong outing with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds in her final collegiate game. Fellow senior Zantasia White (Sr., Lubbock, Texas, Secondary Education) tallied six points as well.

WPU was outrebounded 50-41 Saturday and also committed 14 turnovers, to six for the home team.

Posted by on Feb 20 2023. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News