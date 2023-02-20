Statesmen Close Season at Central Methodist

Fayette, Mo.–The Statesmen women’s basketball team concluded its 2022-2023 campaign with a 82-42 Heart of America Athletic Conference loss to Central Methodist Saturday.

WPU (9-19- 6-16 Heart) failed to get much going as it was outshot 44.4%-22.2% by the Eagles (28-0, 22-0 Heart).

Amanee Clark (Jr., Waterloo, Iowa, Human Services) came out the gate hot for the navy and gold, scoring eight straight points to get the Statesmen out to an early 8-6 lead. The junior ended up tallying all 12 of William Penn’s first-quarter points, but she could not match CMU which led 24-12 after 10 minutes of play.

The home team continued putting up points in the second quarter, eventually leading 50-19 at intermission.

The navy and gold had a better offensive half after the break, but were not able to mount a comeback.

Clark topped the Statesmen with 18 points along with five rebounds. Journie Augmon (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev., Human Services) also had a very strong outing with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds in her final collegiate game. Fellow senior Zantasia White (Sr., Lubbock, Texas, Secondary Education) tallied six points as well.

WPU was outrebounded 50-41 Saturday and also committed 14 turnovers, to six for the home team.