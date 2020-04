Statesmen Announce 2020 Recruiting Class

Oskaloosa–William Penn Head Football Coach Todd Hafner is proud to announce his program’s 2020 recruiting class.

The group includes student-athletes from 17 different states. Highlighting the class are 12 recruits from within the Hawkeye State, while 10 individuals hail from Missouri as well as Texas.

“We feel our recruiting filled many holes with the loss of our senior class,” Head Coach Todd Hafner said. “We also feel that we have a very good fixture of incoming freshmen, junior college transfers, and a couple transfers from NCAA schools. These players can make a big impact on our team. We are looking forward to having them on campus and putting together a team that everyone will be proud of.”

Clay Adams, LB, Alabama

Danny Amezquita, QB, Texas

Chauncey Andrews, DB, Oklahoma

Trey Appel, LB, Texas

Luis Arevalo, LS, California

Deontae Bass, DL, Georgia

Jhquan Bass, DL, Georgia

Dawson Baumert, OL, Iowa

Liban Britt, OL, Washington

Jackson Caldwell, DB, Oklahoma

Brett Camerer, RB, Missouri

Cameron Carnes, OL, Ohio

JaShon Combs, WR, Iowa

Marques Cook, DL, Kansas

Kemeron Cooper, LB, Washington

Austin Curtis, RB, North Carolina

Jaycob Daniels, OL, Texas

Gabe Ehindero, DL, Missouri

Joc Ellison, WR, California

Mason Ford, DB, Iowa

Jadrian Gibbs, LB, Oklahoma

Peyton Gilliam, OL, Florida

Pat Glavin, RB, Utah

Brandon Gluhm, LB, Missouri

Sham Graham, LB, Iowa

Amajay Gravelly, DB, California

Osby Green, QB, California

Ezra Grosko, DB, Missouri

Jamar Hall, DB, Arizona

Zenin Hall, DB, Illinois

Braden Hammond, LB, Iowa

Conner Hasz, RB, Kansas

Jeffwood Hector, DB, Florida

Varenzo Henderson, WR, Kansas

Austin Hickerson, DB, Texas

Tra’nell Hollis, DB, Florida

Jaxson Humphrey, DL, Oklahoma

D’Mauryon Hunter, LB, Illinois

Jamal Jones, LB, California

Mason Kever, LB, Missouri

Antonio King, RB, Oklahoma

Jerry King, WR, Alabama

Tate Larkin, OL, Alabama

Alekai Lewey, RB, Iowa

Tramon Lias, LB, Ill.

Frank Manriquez, LB, California

Trenton McMenomy, DL, Iowa

Javier Moore, OL, Alabama

Xavion Morgan, DL, Missouri

Logan Myers, OL, Missouri

Ethan Ott, OL, Missouri

Jordan Patterson, RB, Texas

Dalon Peart, OL, Ohio

Kenneth Perry, LB, Missouri

Ricky Pforts, RB, Iowa

Shannon Robinson, DB, Kansas

Frederick Rogers III, DL, Washington

Carson Rogers, OL, Texas

Jon Rone, DB, California

Brent Rose, OL, Texas

Marcos Ruiz, FB, North Dakota

Wynton Ruth, RB, Arkansas

Caleb Sanders, DB, Oklahoma

Deacon Scott, OL, Texas

Chad Shepard Jr., QB, Louisiana

Lionel Sneeze, RB, Iowa

Trevin Straight, RB, Iowa

EJ Striveson, DB, Alabama

Adonis Summers, OL, Texas

Dae’Mond Turner, RB, Missouri

Omari Williams, DL, Iowa

Jose Wilson, RB, Iowa

Brandon Wright, LB, California

Loren Young, DL, Georgia

Rafael Zertuche, OL, Texas