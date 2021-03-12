State Treasurer Fitzgerald Searching for Lucky Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa – State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald has a vault full of unclaimed property from the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt waiting to be claimed. In light of St. Patrick’s Day, test your luck by searching GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to see if any belongs to you! “You don’t need a four-leaf clover for luck to be on your side,” Fitzgerald said. “Since one in 10 people have unclaimed property, the odds might just be in your favor.”

Created by Fitzgerald, the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt returns millions of dollars every year in unclaimed property back to the rightful owner or their heirs. “Our database contains names of individuals and businesses from all over Iowa, and there’s a chance you could be on the list.” Fitzgerald said. “At a time when so many people are looking for additional resources, it’s important to remind everyone about the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt and encourage them to check their names. St. Patrick’s Day could be anyone’s lucky day.”

Unclaimed property refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the property’s owner for a specific period of time. In Iowa, the assets are safeguarded in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt until the owner or heir of the property is found. Common forms of unclaimed property include forgotten savings or checking accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, unpaid life insurance benefits, utility security deposits and safe deposit box contents. The program has returned over $295 million in unclaimed property since Fitzgerald created it in 1983.