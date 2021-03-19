State Representatives address 2021 Legislative Session at Eggs and Issues

Grab your coffee and computer to join the Mahaska Chamber and Development Group for Eggs & Issues Saturday, March 27th at 8:30 am. This legislative forum allows area residents to learn more about the state, county, and local issues.

Eggs & Issues will again be live-streamed on Oskaloosa News, Mahaska Chamber & Development Group Facebook pages as well as MCG Channel 7.

During this forum, we will talk with State Representatives Dustin Hite, Holly Brink and Senator Ken Rozenboom to give updates on the 2021 State Legislative Session. You may submit questions to chamber@mahaskachamber.org or submit them on Facebook during the event.

We are excited to have Ken Allsup with Oskaloosa News facilitate the discussion and Andy McGuire with George Daily Auditorium to assist with live-streaming services.

Thank you to MidWestOne Bank for offering Smokey Row Coffee to our panel. If you are unable to attend Eggs & Issues you may view previous sessions at mahaskachamber.org.