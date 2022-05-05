St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church offering an Introduction to World/American Christianity

St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church of Oskaloosa (2370 Merino Ave.) is offering an Introduction to World/American Christianity on Thursdays from 6-7 P.M. (beginning 5/5), and Saturdays from 9-10 A.M., (beginning 5/7). We are offering two days of the week with the same material presented each day to better accommodate everyone’s schedules.

In the course we will begin by identifying the basics of the Christian Religion in comparison to other major world religions such as Islam and Buddhism. We will then move to a brief survey of the development of historical Christianity in the World. From there we will take a brief look at Western/American Christianity with a specific look at the Christian denominational distinctives (particularly Lutheran distinctives). Then we will deal very concretely with the present American cultural and societal situation the Church finds herself within. We will deal with basic questions like, “Why does the Church even exist?” and, “Why should I go to Church?” This course is designed for any person to take part in, young or old. Even if you are not a Christian and have a desire to ask questions and engage in good conversation on a variety of topics, this course is for you. For anyone interested in becoming a part of a Faithful Christian Congregation that holds to the Ancient and Classical teachings and convictions of the Christianity, this course may also serve as a gateway to membership if you so desire. If you have any questions, please contact Rev. Samuel G. Beltz @ 870-476-0028, pastor@stjohnosky.org