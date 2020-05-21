Southern Iowa Speedway Sees First Racing Action of 2020

by Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: One month following the scheduled racing season opener, the Southern Iowa Speedway was able to run races still under the Covid-19 Pandemic guidelines. Following Governor Reynolds restrictions, races were allowed but spectators were not allowed to attend.

A great contingent of drivers attended the opening nights racing action on a misty Wednesday evening which saw a very fast wet track greet the competitors. Our good friends at Kool Seamless Gutters sponsored the night.

The headliner of Wednesday’s night action was the Mid State Machine Stock Car 16 lap main event. Nathan Wood took advantage of the number 1 starting position by virtue of the redraw, and went on to score a very impressive win. Wood led the caution free race flag to flag in easily outdistancing Corey Strothman for the opening night victory. Cody Agee ran a very strong race in taking third.

The Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmod main event saw several drivers take their turn at the front throughout the 16 lap feature. With front runners Curtis Vanderwal and Logan Anderson being sidelined with mechanical woes, the lead pack ran in a tight bunch. Jason Bass made the long tow from Ft. Dodge, Iowa payoff in a visit to victory lane on opening night. Bass fought off the late race challenges by defending track champion Blaine Webster, who crossed the line just ahead of Dylan VanWyk.

The Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks provided lots of racing action as the main event saw lots of twists and turns. Dustin Griffiths and Brad Stephens both led early only to have tire issues send them to the pits for tire changes that forced them to restart from the rear. Stephens came back on the track after his tire change and was clearly a man on a mission as he raced through the field and took lead from Nathan Ballard as the final laps wound down. Stephens crossed under the checkers first ahead of Ballard, and Rick VanDusseldorp.

Jeffrey Delonjay made the long tow from Quincy, Illinois turn into a successful trip on scoring the 10 lap feature win in the Dirt And Asphalt Sport Compact feature win on opening night. Delonjay led the race flag to flag in taking the checkers ahead of hometowner Nathan Moody.

The Non-Wing Sprint car feature win went to defending track champion Jonathan Hughes. Taking advantage of a front row start, Hughes led the caution-free race flag to flag in taking the win over Doug Sylvester.

Racing action will continue next Wednesday, May 27th with hot laps set to take the green at 7:15 with racing to follow.

Kool Seamless Gutters Night At the Races

Season Opener

Southern Iowa Speedway

5/20/2020

Feature Results (top 5)

Mid State Machine Stock Cars

52 Nathan Wood-Sigourney

C4 Corey Strothman-Mt. Union

25 Cody Agee-Moberly, MO

14 Derrick Agee-Moberly, MO

409 Howard Gordon Jr.-Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmods

4 Jason Bass-Ft. Dodge, IA

7 Blaine Webster-Ottumwa

17 Dyaln VanWyk-Oskaloosa

29 Colton Livezy-New Sharon

30M Maguire Dejong-Montezuma

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

55 Brad Stephens-Bussey

29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo

1R Rick VanDusseldorp-Oskaloosa

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

73 Aaron Martin-Delta

Dirt And Asphalt Sport Compacts

32D Jeffrey Delonjay-Quincy, IL

41 Nathan Moody-Oskaloosa

48 Chuck Fullenkamp-West Point

52 Billy Cain-Bloomfield

3 Jaden Delonjay-Quincy, IL

Non-Wing Sprints

67 Jonathan Hughes-Knoxville

12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa

25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick

0 Mike Mayberry-Fremont

717 Garrett Alexander-Russell