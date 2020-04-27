Southern Iowa Speedway Season Opener Delayed Again!

by Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: The 2020 Stock Car Racing season opener at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa has been delayed two more weeks to Wednesday, May 20th. Following Governor Reynolds continuation of the current Covid-19 guidelines pertaining to social gatherings and recreational events limiting the numbers, the Southern Iowa Speedway officials have announced the season will once again be delayed. We ask that all of our fans and competitors please continue to be safe and we will be racing soon.