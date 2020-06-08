SIS Welcomes Race Fans June 10

Oskaloosa, Iowa: The Southern Iowa Speedway will race for the first time in 2020 with fans in attendance. The Governor of Iowa has eased the restrictions on race tracks which allows fans to attend the races on Wednesday, June 10th at the Southern Iowa Speedway located on the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds in Oskaloosa.

Five classes of race cars will be in action, Stock Cars, Sportmods, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts and Non-Wing Sprinters. The Southern Iowa Speedway continues to be very family friendly and offers the lowest admission prices in the area for racing action. Adult admission is a very affordable $8 with active and retired military be admitted for $5, kids 6-15 are $3 and five and under are free.

Hot laps are slated to get underway on Wednesday, June 10th at 7:15 with racing to follow.