Simpson snaps Central volleyball winning streak

INDIANOLA – In its first road trip of the American Rivers Conference season, the Central College volleyball team fell in a five-set match against Simpson College Wednesday night.

Central (13-6, 1-1 conference) lost 25-27, 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 15-11 against the Storm (13-3, 2-0 conference). The Dutch had won eight straight matches entering the contest.

Three different Central players recorded double-doubles. Setter Landry Pacha (junior, Wellman, Mid-Prairie HS) had 16 assists and 12 digs, setter Makayla Ribble (senior, Iowa City had 25 assists and 14 digs while outside hitter Leslie Snow (senior, Olivia, Minn., BOLD HS) had 19 kills and 15 digs.

Libero Colleen Kenney (senior, Taylor Ridge, Ill., Rock Island Alleman HS) had 31 digs, middle hitter Kaitlyn Mumm (junior, Waukee, Des Moines Christian HS) had four blocks and two service aces to lead the Dutch.

Central travels to Monmouth College (Ill.) for 5:30 p.m. match next Thursday.