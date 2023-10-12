Shari “Skeeter” Thompson

Shari “Skeeter” Thompson

July 23, 1971 – October 11, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 52

Shari L. “Skeeter” Thompson, 52, of Oskaloosa, died Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the MHP Emergency Room in Oskaloosa. She was born July 23, 1971, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Jerry and Sharon Current Thompson.

Shari attended school in Oskaloosa.

Skeeter worked various places in Oskaloosa including: the old Bamboo Garden Restaurant, Beacon Casey’s, and Anderson’s Country Store. It was well known that if Skeeter was making pizza at Casey’s or Anderson’s, it was going to be loaded with toppings. She also worked in the Kitchen at several care facilities in Oskaloosa. Last she worked at Northern Mahaska Specialty Care until illness forced her retirement.

Shari loved the residents and always took time to interact with all of them. She always had time for a game of cards or had some little gift to help brighten their day. It was more than just making food for Skeeter; she was encouraged by bringing joy to all the residents and co-workers.

Skeeter was a dedicated and loving aunt. It was not uncommon for her to have at least one niece or nephew with a handful of their friends at her house. It was a gathering place full of laughter and pranks that many in the community will remember.

Skeeter had a love for playing BINGO, and rarely missed BINGO night at the Eagles and the V.F.W., she always looked forward to BINGO trips to Tama on her birthday.

Spending time with family and friends was important to Skeeter, she enjoyed spending time at the river camping, fishing, sharing jokes stories around the campfire, and burning hot dogs. Skeeter had a soft spot in her heart for animals, her two dachshunds Baby Girl and Weenie, and her cat, Kidders, were some of her favorites.

Her family includes her parents, Jerry and Sharon Thompson of Beacon; two sisters, Sandra (& Bob Allen) Breuklander of Oskaloosa and Patricia Brown of Oskaloosa; nieces and nephews: Jason Breuklander, Travis (& Bri) Musgrove, Miranda (& Jimmie) Teeter, Kirsten (& Tory Mathes) Scholtus, and Brandon (& Jen) Roberts; great nieces and nephews: Kylie and Braylie Teeter, Memphis Breuklander, and Bristol Musgrove; close friends: Dr. Z., Jennifer Garcia, Kelsie Hoyt, Tina Hipsher, Shawn and Jennifer Maxwell and Larry and Angie Mathes; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Thompson; a brother-in-law, Danny Brown; and her grandparents.

As was Skeeter’s wish her body has been cremated.

The family will be at the Bates Funeral Chapel on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 10 am until noon to greet friends and family.

Burial of the urn will be at a later date in the Beacon Cemetery west of Beacon. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Oskaloosa V.F.W. or the Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter in Oskaloosa.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Shari “Skeeter” Thompson please visit our Sympathy Store.