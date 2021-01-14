Seed to Supper

Are you a beginner to vegetable gardening or a gardener who wants to learn more? Seed to Supper is a series of educational presentations about vegetable gardening being offered by the Mahaska County Master Gardeners, free and open to the public. Due to COVID restrictions, it will be offered at 6 pm by zoom, with recordings available after the event.

The ISU Extension and Outreach publications covering the basic vegetable gardening topics will give the gardener the information needed to grow a portion of their own food on a limited budget. Participants are not required to attend/watch all four sessions.

Dates and topics for Mahaska county’s Seed to Supper are:

February 4 Planning your vegetable garden

February 25 Healthy Soil (Compost & Mulch)

March 18 Planting and Caring for your garden (including container gardening)

April 8 Caring and Harvesting your garden (including recipes)

To register for the zoom call Mahaska County Extension Office 641-673-5841 or email Suzette Striegel (striegel@iastate.edu) by Noon the day before. Those who register will receive a zoom link and handouts.

Mahaska County Master Gardeners are celebrating their eighteenth year. The local program organized after the county held their first training in the winter of 2003. The educational volunteer program, sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, provides current, research based, home horticulture information and education to the citizens of Iowa through programs and projects. Master Gardeners receive horticulture training, and volunteer to promote a mission of education and service. The program is open to anyone 18 or older with an interest in gardening and a willingness to use their knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to make a positive impact on their local community. Iowa holds training annually in the fall.

More information about this and other horticulture events can be found at the Mahaska County Extension Office; 212 North I Street; Oskaloosa Phone 641-673-5841; and www.extension.iastate.edu/mahaska/yardgarden.htm.