Second Open Records Complaint Accepted Against Oskaloosa School District

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Iowa Public Information Board (IPIB) has accepted a second formal complaint against the Oskaloosa Community School District, filed by former Oskaloosa School Board member Charlie Comfort, again alleging the district failed to comply with Iowa’s public records law.

In an email dated July 9, 2025, IPIB Executive Director Erika Eckley confirmed that complaint 25FC:0089 has been accepted for further investigation following an initial “facial review” under Iowa Code § 23.8. The new complaint appears to be closely related to or overlapping with the earlier complaint, 25FC:0076, filed by Oskaloosa News, which was accepted last month.

The new allegation cites a “potential failure to provide public records” as required under Iowa Code Chapter 22, which guarantees the public the right to examine and copy most government records unless an exemption applies.

What the Law Says

Under Iowa Code § 23.8, the IPIB must review each complaint to see if — assuming all the allegations are true — it could amount to a violation of Iowa’s open meetings or open records law. If there’s a reasonable possibility, the case is accepted for further review.

Once accepted, the law requires the board to seek an “informal, expeditious resolution” of the complaint (Iowa Code § 23.9). If that fails, the IPIB must launch a formal investigation under Iowa Code § 23.10 to determine what happened and whether the district failed to meet its legal obligations.

The email directs the district to respond to the allegations within two weeks and asks all parties to “reply all” on related communications to ensure transparency.

Charlie Comfort, former Oskaloosa School Board President, stated, “Iowa Public Information Board’s decision to accept my complaint—whether for informal resolution or formal investigation—is an important and encouraging step forward. The public has a fundamental right to transparency from its elected officials, and that right includes access to records lawfully requested under the Freedom of Information Act.”

Comfort continued, “There can be no secrets in public service. I remain hopeful this matter can be resolved informally, but let me be clear: the only acceptable outcome is the full release of all requested records.”

“Should elected officials continue to obstruct transparency, I am prepared to pursue every available avenue—including legal action in District Court—to ensure the public’s right to know is fully upheld,” Comfort said in conclusion.

Context and Next Steps

Details on the specific records at issue were not included in the notice, but the language suggests the new complaint may involve similar documents or requests already in dispute under the first complaint.

Iowa’s open records law has long been interpreted to favor public access. The Iowa Supreme Court has held that the law should be read liberally to encourage openness in government, citing precedent such as City of Dubuque v. Telshaw Corp. (1999).

While some records may be withheld for reasons like student privacy, pending litigation, or other legal exceptions, districts are generally required to release all other non-confidential records promptly and at reasonable cost.

If the district is found in violation after an investigation, the IPIB can order the records released, impose civil penalties, or require changes to local policies and practices to prevent future violations.