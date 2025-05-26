Search Underway After Boating Accident on Des Moines River Near Eddyville

Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Sunday, May 25, 2025

On Sunday, May 25th, 2025, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a boating accident on the Des Moines River near 310th Street, in rural Eddyville. This call came in at approximately 9:50 am. It was reported that two individuals had been thrown from the boat that they were operating. Shortly after Deputies arrived in the area, 50-year-old Roseanne Benda of Corydon, Iowa was safely rescued from the river, with the help of two citizen boaters.

First Responders from multiple public safety agencies spent the next 10-plus hours searching the Des Moines River from 310th Street to Eddyville for the adult male that was thrown from this boat. This missing male from the boat accident is believed to be 47-year-old Waylon Straube of Eddyville. Rescue workers suspended their search of the river at dark. Searchers will resume their search early Monday morning.

The following agencies assisted the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office in their search efforts: Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Oskaloosa Fire Department, New Sharon Fire Department, Eddyville Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Mahaska County Emergency Management Agency, Wapello County Emergency Management Agency, Ottumwa Fire Department, Eldon Fire Department, ADLM County Emergency Management Agency, Mahaska County Dispatch Center and Mahaska Health Partnership Ambulance Service.