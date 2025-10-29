Scott Van Veldhuizen – Oskaloosa School Board Candidate 2025

Please share a little about your family and how long you have lived in the Oskaloosa community.

I am married to my wife, Sandy, who is a high school math teacher. We have five children, four of whom graduated from Oskaloosa Schools. Three of our children are married, and we are blessed with two grandchildren and another on the way. I have lived north of Oskaloosa for over 50 years and currently own and operate a row crop farm business.

What is your educational background, and how has it prepared you for serving on the school board?

I graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Agricultural Business Management. My coursework focused heavily on economics, accounting, and business management. Many of my projects emphasized effective communication through both written reports and verbal presentations.

What professional or work experiences do you bring that would help you make informed decisions for the district?

Shortly after college, I accepted a position with Ajinomoto Heartland while continuing to farm. I worked there for eight years, including three years in management, where I supervised multiple employees and prepared and presented monthly production and financial reports to company ownership. More recently, I worked at a local bank as a loan officer, conducting loan reviews, performing credit analyses, and assisting with the renewal of operating notes. Throughout this time, I have continued to own and operate a farm business, managing all financial and operational aspects, including preparing cash flow statements and balance sheets.

Have you been involved in volunteer, civic, or community service roles that you feel strengthen your ability to serve?

I have actively served in my community in a variety of leadership roles, including as a booster club officer and president, secretary of the Mahaska Ruritan, member of the FFA Advisory Council, advisory board member for Twin Cedars Bank, and an executive board member of Federated Fellowship Church for the past 12 years.

What personal values or principles guide you when making difficult decisions?

I am guided by strong principles rooted in conservative values. One of my strengths is a genuine desire to serve others and contribute to the overall health and success of any organization I am part of. When faced with difficult decisions, I consider the human element and the importance of how people are treated. Simply put, I strive to speak the truth with both honesty and compassion.

Leadership and Governance

What motivated you to run for the Oskaloosa School Board at this time?

I am committed to ensuring that tax dollars are used as efficiently as possible to maximize student achievement. I hope to leverage my experience as a business owner, coach, and parent to help make Oskaloosa Schools a place where families proudly choose to send their children.

How do you see the role of a board member in setting direction versus overseeing day-to-day operations?

I recognize that the superintendent is the school board’s sole employee. My approach would be to carefully listen to the facts and feedback, and to empower our staff and leadership by providing the resources and support they need to educate effectively and fulfill their roles successfully.

How would you approach building consensus on the board when members disagree?

When building consensus on the board, I would focus on our shared mission of student achievement and maintaining a positive staff culture and morale. I believe it is important to minimize distractions and concentrate on the specific goals that directly address the needs of our students. By keeping discussions centered on these priorities, we can work through disagreements constructively and make decisions that best serve the students and the district.

In your view, what are the top three priorities for the district over the next four years?

Not necessarily in order of priority:

Increase student achievement

Reduce absenteeism

Increase enrollment including reducing open enrollment out.

I can’t leave out a fourth which is:

Staff retention and fair compensation.

What is your philosophy on balancing fiscal responsibility with the need to invest in staff, programs, and facilities?

I believe the majority of fiscal resources should be dedicated to supporting staff, as student success is directly tied to their skills and efforts. While programs and consulting can play a role, they should be carefully evaluated and limited, as they can consume significant resources and place additional demands on staff. Facilities are also critical, and it is important to continue maintaining and developing them to provide a safe, high-quality learning environment, while also supporting competitive opportunities across all student activities.

Vision for the Future

What ideas do you have for improving student achievement and better preparing graduates for success beyond high school?

To improve student achievement and better prepare graduates for success beyond high school, I believe it is essential to first identify the highest-priority areas for improvement. This can be accomplished by reviewing student performance data and gathering input from staff about challenges they observe in the classroom. Once these areas are identified, resources—both staff and instructional materials—should be strategically allocated to proven solutions. Whenever possible, support should be tailored to individual student needs, recognizing that each student has unique learning styles and goals for success.

How would you like to see the district address issues of school safety, bullying, and student well-being?

The district already has policies and guidelines in place, both locally and at the state level, to address school safety, bullying, and student well-being. It is important that these policies are consistently followed and clearly communicated to all relevant parties when issues arise. Each situation should be handled through the proper chain of command, with fair, unbiased, and thorough investigations. I believe the district, in collaboration with law enforcement, has done a commendable job providing regular training on broader safety matters, and continuing these efforts is essential.

In what ways should the district expand opportunities for career and technical education, arts, and extracurricular activities?

Our district is fortunate to offer programs such as the Spirit Cafe and Building and Trades, along with every sanctioned activity and art program available. While these opportunities are strong, there is always room for growth. Moving forward, it should remain a priority to expand career and technical offerings, particularly in additional trades, while ensuring these programs are fully staffed and adequately funded.

How would you work to strengthen trust and communication between the board, parents, staff, and the wider community?

I will serve as a listening ear for parents, staff, and the community, responding with accurate information once it is available. I will ask questions of administrators, both privately and at the board table, to ensure transparency and public understanding. Students and staff will know that my questions and decisions are guided by the overall health of the school and the best interests of the district and community. My approach can be summarized as: listen, gather the facts, plan for a solution, and communicate effectively.

Looking ahead, what is your long-term vision for Oskaloosa Schools, and how would you help lead the district toward that future?

My long-term vision for Oskaloosa Schools is to position the district as a top choice for families when considering educational opportunities. Drawing on my work experience and coaching background, I know that attention to detail, careful analysis, collaboration, and time can drive significant improvement. By focusing on these principles, I aim to help the district continue to grow and strengthen, ensuring that parents view Oskaloosa Schools as a partner in providing the highest-quality education for their children.