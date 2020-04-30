Rural Mahaska Woman Charged With 1st Degree Murder

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at approximately 9:55 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible homicide in rural Mahaska County. At approximately 12:15 pm, the deceased body of an adult male was found within the residence at 2436 135th Street in rural New Sharon. The identity of this subject is not being released, pending positive identification. The body was later transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, Iowa for an autopsy.

As a result of the investigation into this matter, Law Enforcement Officials arrested 69-year old Carol Ann Davis (of 2436 135th Street, New Sharon, Iowa) charging her with Murder in the 1st Degree. Davis was incarcerated in the Mahaska County Jail and will make her initial appearance in court on Thursday, April 30th. The investigation into the matter is continuing.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted with this investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the New Sharon Police Department, the Oskaloosa Police Department, the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office, the Mahaska County Emergency Management Agency, the Mahaska County dispatch center, and the Mahaska Health Medical Examiner.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.