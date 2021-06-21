Rural Mahaska County Man Found Deceased

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Monday, June 21, 2021, at approximately 9:50 am members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Oskaloosa Fire Department were dispatched to 3046 Newland Way in rural Mahaska County, in reference to a house fire. At the time of the dispatch, it was reported that the residence was occupied.

When the fire was extinguished the deceased body of Jeffrey Allen Fisher (age 52 ) of that address was found inside. It was discovered that the residence had been intentionally lit on fire in at least 6 different locations within the structure.

The preliminary investigation into this matter indicates that Fisher died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Mr. Fisher’s body has been taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for autopsy. The investigation into this matter is continuing.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Oskaloosa Fire Department were assisted in this investigation by members of the Mahaska Health Partnership Ambulance service, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Reserve unit, the Cedar Township Fire Department, the Mahaska County Emergency Management Agency, the Mahaska County CERT team, the Mahaska County Dispatch Center and the Oskaloosa Police Department.