Rural Fremont Man Passes Away In Two Vehicle Crash

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Highway 23 in reference to a 2 vehicle accident.

Upon Deputy’s arrival, it was discovered that 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of rural Fremont, Iowa, had passed away from injuries received in this accident. Sanders was driving a 2008 Ford Mustang. The other vehicle involved in the accident was a 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup driven by 29-year-old Ethan VanDeKieft of Oskaloosa.

VanDeKieft was uninjured during this accident.

The preliminary results of the investigation into this accident indicate that Sanders, who was travelling northbound, lost control of his vehicle due to the snowy conditions and began sliding sideways down the highway. Sanders’s vehicle slid into the southbound path of VanDeKieft’s vehicle.

The investigation into his accident is continuing. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted during this incident by members of the Iowa State Patrol, Mahaska Health Partnership Ambulance Service, the Cedar Township Fire Department, the Mahaska County Dispatch Center, and the Oskaloosa Police Department.