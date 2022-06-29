Rodney “Zane” Sytsma

September 17, 1953 – June 28, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 68

Rodney Zane Sytsma, 68, of Oskaloosa, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home east of Oskaloosa. He was born September 17, 1953, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Rodney Price and Virginia Violet Crile Sytsma.

Rodney attended the one-room Old Rose Hill country grade school with his siblings and neighbors and graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1971. He furthered his education at the American Institute of Business in Des Moines, completing two years of course work and earning an AA in Business.

Early on he worked at Bloom Builders in Oskaloosa and for Quick Trip. After a few years at those places, he became an independent insurance agent and had a Shelter Insurance Office. Later he took a job at Mahaska Bottling and then Schiebout Tire Company in Pella. Currently he was driving cars for Kraig Ford in Pella and Oskaloosa.

Rodney enjoyed fishing, hunting, collecting bottles, and golfing. He loved to travel and always looked forward to an annual road trip with his brother Dale. He was known for his ready smile and his love of fun, and it could be truthfully said he didn’t have a mean bone in his body.

His family includes his two children, Afton Kirk of Agency and Landon Sytsma of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren: Aaliyah Sytsma, Kinsey Kraber, Blake Zane Sytsma, and Tenley Mae Sytsma; step children: Kelsy, Kasey, and Kyle; two step grandchildren, Oaklyn and Brixleigh; a sister and her husband, Lila (& Gary) Capps of Oskaloosa; three brothers and their wives: Curt (& Ellen King) Sytsma of Des Moines, Dale (& Carla) Sytsma of Oskaloosa, and Russ (& Valerie) Sytsma of Oskaloosa; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will be at the Bates Funeral Chapel from 5-7 Thursday, June 30, 2022, to greet friends and relatives.

As was Rodney’s wish his body will be cremated following the visitation. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Rodney “Zane” Sytsma please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.