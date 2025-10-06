Rockets Rally Past Chariton for Conference Win

EDDYVILLE — The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets overcame a slow start to notch a 3–1 win over Chariton on Tuesday night, securing a key South Central Conference victory on their home floor.

After dropping the opening set 22–25, the Rockets rebounded with a dominant 25–14 performance in the second and maintained control the rest of the way, taking the final two sets 25–22 and 25–18.

EBF’s front line delivered a strong showing, combining for 44 kills. Senior hitter Lacey Taylor led the attack with 19 kills on 39-for-49 hitting, adding nine digs, one ace, and an assist. Kinley Lobberecht was nearly unstoppable on the outside, finishing 37-for-48 with 18 kills, six aces, six digs, and two blocks.

Setter Andrea Genskow orchestrated the offense with precision, handing out 36 assists to go along with a kill, ace, and three digs. Her leadership helped steady the team after early inconsistencies in the opening frame.

The Rockets’ serve game was a difference-maker, racking up 14 aces on the night. Layni Burch was a key contributor behind the line, going 13-of-16 with four aces while adding nine digs and a kill. Gracie Long also provided defensive stability with 11 digs and was 15-of-16 from the service line.

Kinzey Lobberecht chipped in four kills, two aces, and eight digs in an all-around performance, while Lanie Batterson and Lindsay Akers added valuable depth at the net with a combined four kills and three blocks.

Despite stretches of inconsistent play, EBF found ways to produce points through hustle and out-of-system effort, particularly in the later sets where the Rockets’ defense transitioned smoothly into attack.

The win improved EBF’s conference record and continued a trend of strong team play entering the final weeks of the regular season.

The Rockets return to action Saturday at the Newton Tournament, where they’ll look to keep their momentum rolling into October.