Rocco Joins Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that they have surpassed their goal of $55,000 from their fundraising efforts to start a Mahaska County K-9 unit for the Sheriff’s Office.

We would like to introduce the latest members of the Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Deputy “Rocco”. Deputy Sheriff David Wilke was selected as the Sheriff’s Office K-9 handler. Deputy Wilke and “Rocco” have been certified in narcotics detection and have begun their duties together. In March of 2022, David and Rocco will attend a 5-week dual-purpose training, at Tree Town kennels LLC, located in Forest City, Iowa, where they will be certified in tracking, apprehension and article searches.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone (individuals, businesses and civic groups) that donated to this fundraising effort. Your support is deeply appreciated.