Rocco Joins Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office

Mahaska County Deputy David Wilke and K9 Rocco (Mahaska County Sheriff's Department Image)

Mahaska County Deputy David Wilke and K9 Rocco (Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department Image)

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that they have surpassed their goal of $55,000 from their fundraising efforts to start a Mahaska County K-9 unit for the Sheriff’s Office.

We would like to introduce the latest members of the Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Deputy “Rocco”. Deputy Sheriff David Wilke was selected as the Sheriff’s Office K-9 handler. Deputy Wilke and “Rocco” have been certified in narcotics detection and have begun their duties together. In March of 2022, David and Rocco will attend a 5-week dual-purpose training, at Tree Town kennels LLC, located in Forest City, Iowa, where they will be certified in tracking, apprehension and article searches.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone (individuals, businesses and civic groups) that donated to this fundraising effort. Your support is deeply appreciated.

Posted by on Dec 21 2021. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

                 

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News