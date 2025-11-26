Robotics Partnership Sparks Innovation in Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – Inside a busy classroom at Oskaloosa High School, students huddle in groups, debate robot designs, sketch parts on laptops, and swap components across tables. The energy is palpable, and thanks to a $10,000 grant from Musco, the school’s robotics program is not only thriving but also forging a direct link between local students and industry engineers.

The grant funds new equipment and materials for the program, while engineers from Musco work alongside students every other week to guide design and building efforts. For OHS math and robotics teacher Cory Sheeley, the partnership is really about mentorship.

“Sending engineers in certainly brings a lot of buy-in to the program,” Sheeley said. “It helps us sustain robotics for the future and gives students direct exposure to how their work connects to industry.”

The partnership comes as students prepare for their upcoming competition season, which began with a scrimmage in October. For many on the team, just having a functioning robot is the first hurdle. “Step one is, can we compete?” Sheeley said. “Once we have a bot that does something, then we can start making modifications and progress to score points.”

For Catherine Strumpel, a project engineer at Musco, the classroom setting is both lively and inspiring. “It’s a lot of chaos, tearing things apart, brainstorming, and getting ready for competition, but it’s exciting to see how engaged the students are,” she said.

Strumpel and her colleagues offer guidance and pose questions that encourage students to think critically. “They’ll ask what we think, and instead of giving them answers, we steer them with questions,” Strumpel said. “It makes them think through the next step.”

Students say the support is crucial. Elizabeth Burg, a junior on the robotics team, recalls the struggles of past seasons when resources were scarce. “Every time we tried to make a list of parts, we’d end up missing something, and it was a huge deal,” she said. “This grant makes a big difference, especially now that we have two teams to support.”

Her teammate, sophomore Kreedan Patterson, agreed. “Parts are not cheap,” he said. “Last year, we were running into deficits, stealing parts from other robots just to keep going. Having Musco step in really helps.”

Beyond the financial support, robotics has become a place of belonging for many students. Burg said the program has introduced her to classmates she might never have met otherwise. “Cecil is one of my best friends now, but without robotics, I don’t think we would’ve ever talked,” she said. “It’s brought me friendships that mean so much.”

Patterson described the team as a “second family” for students. “Robotics shows there are people here who can listen,” he said. “It’s not just about building robots, it’s about building each other up.”

The program also emphasizes practical skills, ranging from problem-solving to effective communication. Students learn to design, build, code, and troubleshoot in a collaborative setting that mirrors professional engineering environments. “It’s literally the most creative sport ever,” Patterson said. “There’s creativity in everything – designs, coding, building. If you like working with your hands or designing or even drawing, there’s a place for you.”

Burg added that robotics challenges the stereotype of being only for smart kids. “Reality is, it’s an everybody thing,” she said. “Robotics has something for everyone. Whether you like art, coding, or building, there’s a spot for you.”

Sheeley said that inclusivity is key to the program’s success. Although the class caps at 16 students, interest continues to grow, and the hope is to expand opportunities in the future. “The goal is for every student to at least try robotics,” he said. “It opens doors not just for STEM careers, but for life skills.”

The upcoming season will test the team’s designs and perseverance, but students and mentors alike are optimistic. The combination of school support, industry mentorship, and student enthusiasm is setting the stage for growth.

As robots take shape in the OHS classroom, the Musco partnership is already paying dividends, not just in bolts and gears, but in relationships, skills, and opportunities. For Oskaloosa students, robotics is more than a competition. It’s a launchpad for creativity, community, and futures built on teamwork and innovation.