Rico Abreu Electrifies Knoxville Crowd and Takes the Beef with Last Lap Heroics!

Justin Henderson Cashes in $9,000 Weekend with 360 Win; Devin Kline Regains All-time Leading Win Mark with Pro Sprints Victory

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 18, 2020) – Rico Abreu thrilled the Knoxville Raceway crowd with a move from third to first on the final lap to grab the $4,000 win in the 410 class Saturday night. The win aboard the Rico Abreu Racing on Marion County Fair/Van Wall Equipment Night also earned the St. Helena, California native a half a beef. Justin Henderson, who won at Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota on Friday night, earned $3,000 for his win in the 360 class, plus a $3,000 bonus for sweeping the weekend. The Tea, South Dakota driver cashed in $9,000 for his weekend exploits. Devin Kline used a mid-race pass in the Pro Sprints presented by Pace Performance to garner his thirteenth career win in the class regaining the all-time lead in that category.

Things did not get off to a quick start in the 20-lap 410 main event. Trey Starks spun in turn two at the first try at green, collecting Ryan Giles, who tipped over. No one was injured, but both drivers were done.

Terry McCarl jetted from outside the front row to lead Lynton Jeffrey and Brian Brown early before Hunter Schuerenberg slowed on the backstretch, bringing a caution two laps in. After the restart, Brown used the high side to get around Jeffrey for second, and Abreu followed him into third on lap six.

McCarl entered lapped traffic on lap seven, and set a good pace utilizing the high side of the track. His quandary came when traffic thickened on lap 13. Not only was Brown able to reel the leader in, but Abreu was making quality laps in third as well.

With three laps to go, Brown slid in front of the leader, but McCarl was able to drive back by. Brown set his sights again, and quickly took the point on the 18th lap.

Meanwhile, Abreu was rolling the bottom better than the lead pair. Coming for the white flag, he sat third, and it appeared another status quo win from Brown was in the offing. However, Rico stuck the bottom of one to pass McCarl into second, and pulled up on the rear bumper of Brown down the back stretch. He dove to the low side of turn three and in front of Brown to take the lead and came to the checkers for his second career win here.

Rico was followed to the finish by Brown, Terry McCarl, Austin McCarl and Matt Juhl. Jeffrey, Brooke Tatnell, Gio Scelzi, Dominic Scelzi and Davey Heskin rounded out the top ten. Abreu set quick time, while Gio Scelzi, Brown and Sawyer Phillips were heat race winners.

“My car was just so good on the bottom,” said Abreu after his traditional wing dance in Victory Lane. “I could hunt those guys as the race went on. They caught traffic, and their pace kind of came to me. I came here a couple of months ago and ran second to Brownie. Then we came to the Outlaw show and had our car a lot different. Getting to race through Pennsylvania and Ohio Speedweeks…we kind of fine-tuned our car to make it better for each race on the half-mile stuff. Throughout the race I was patient, kind of letting my car settle down. Once I figured out the bottom I could really hunt those guys. My guys are hungry. I’ve got some big boys to feed!”

The 20-lap 360 feature saw pole-sitter and ASCS National point leader, Sam Hafertepe Jr. lead early over Carson McCarl and Justin Henderson. Henderson used the cushion to pass McCarl for second early on, while Brian Brown worked the low side to pass Clint Garner for fourth on lap five.

Hafertepe entered lapped traffic, and Henderson was able to reel him in. He used a low side pass in lapped traffic to lead the ninth circuit. McCarl found some late speed on the bottom as well, but could not run down the lead pair.

The win was Henderson’s ninth here at Knoxville in the 360 class, and came ahead of Hafertepe, McCarl, Brown and Garner. Brooke Tatnell, Scott Bogucki, Jack Dover, Jamie Ball and Matt Moro completed the top ten. McCarl and Bogucki set quick time over their respective groups in the 46-car field. Rob Kubli, Kelby Watt, Harli White and Seth Brahmer won heats, while Ricky Montgomery won the C main, and Kaleb Johnson took the B.

Greg Parent of GRP posted the $3,000 bonus that Henderson took advantage of by sweeping $3,000 wins at Jackson and Knoxville. Henderson also cashed in a half hog from the Marion County Fair Board.

“We were definitely paying close attention in that race to see what we’d need in the 410,” said Henderson. “The track is a little bit technical, but you can race all over it, and it’s a lot of fun. That car was on rails, and that motor we just bought from Wayne Johnson…thank you Wayne Johnson! Thank you Greg Parent! We couldn’t do it without you.”

Veteran Chris Walraven shot out early in the 15-lap Pro Sprints feature ahead of Devin Kline and Mike Mayberry. Walraven reeled in lapped traffic, and Kline closed. When Walraven was trapped behind a lapper, Kline used the low side to jet by on lap nine.

One caution slowed the event, when Chase Young spun with three laps to go. Kline led Walraven, Devin Wignall, Mayberry and Brandon Worthington back to green. While Kline pulled away, the action was hot and heavy behind him. Wignall used the cushion to drive around Walraven for second, and for a half lap, it was a three-way battle for the position, as Worthington entered the fray.

Worthington shot by Walraven for third on lap 14 and grabbed second from Wignall on the final lap. Walraven settled for fourth, ahead of Mayberry. Matthew Stelzer, Evan Epperson, Matt Allen, Matt Johnston and Joel Thorpe rounded out the top ten. Kline and Worthington were the heat race winners.

Kline’s win, aboard the Allen Racing #17c, was his thirteenth in the class, and moved him into first place alone in that category, breaking a tie with Stelzer.

“(Walraven) set a good pace early on,” said Kline in Victory Lane. “My goal was just to hang with him and then get to lapped traffic. He made a mistake, and I was able to capitalize. We drove away from there. This never gets old!”

Saturday, July 25, is Jersey Freeze/Dennison Racing Tees Night. It is also “Christmas in July!” Santa Claus will be on hand to give gifts to the first 200 kids under the age of 12. Other activities will include Christmas trees, a contest for fan Christmas attire, and Christmas music. All three sprint car divisions will be in action! For more information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com or check out Knoxville Raceway’s Facebook and Twitter.

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 24, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA (1), 15.361; 2. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (12), 15.455; 3. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (22), 15.556; 4. 83, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (23), 15.556; 5. 4, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (19), 15.596; 6. 17A, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (5), 15.615; 7. 7, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (10), 15.763; 8. 2KS, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (24), 15.765; 9. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (14), 15.790; 10. 44S, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA (17), 15.864; 11. 9W, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (2), 15.884; 12. 41S, Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, CA (3), 15.899; 13. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (9), 15.915; 14. 55, Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO (21), 15.920; 15. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (16), 15.949; 16. 5, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA (18), 15.954; 17. 35, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (20), 15.976; 18. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (4), 16.012; 19. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (13), 16.055; 20. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (6), 16.243; 21. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (11), 16.370; 22. 14K, Tori Knutson, Monticello, MN (7), 16.481; 23. 50, Mike Ayers, Waukee, IA (15), 16.757; 24. 27, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Paola, KS (8), NT.

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Gio Scelzi (1); 2. Josh Schneiderman (2); 3. Trey Starks (3); 4. Rico Abreu (6); 5. Lynton Jeffrey (5); 6. Bobby Mincer (7); 7. Tori Knutson (8); 8. Justin Henderson (4)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:08.7: 1. Brian Brown (6); 2. Hunter Schuerenberg (2); 3. Brooke Tatnell (4); 4. Terry McCarl (5); 5. Skylar Prochaska (1); 6. Chris Martin (7); 7. Ryan Giles (3); 8. Mike Ayers (8)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Sawyer Phillips (1); 2. Dominic Scelzi (3); 3. Davey Heskin (2); 4. Matt Juhl (4); 5. Austin McCarl (5); 6. Tasker Phillips (7); 7. AJ Moeller (6); 8. Tucker Klaasmeyer (8)

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Rico Abreu (3); 2. Brian Brown (4); 3. Terry McCarl (2); 4. Austin McCarl (7); 5. Matt Juhl (9); 6. Lynton Jeffrey (1); 7. Brooke Tatnell (5); 8. Gio Scelzi (12); 9. Dominic Scelzi (10); 10. Davey Heskin (15); 11. Justin Henderson (16); 12. Tasker Phillips (21); 13. Josh Schneiderman (11); 14. Sawyer Phillips (14); 15. AJ Moeller (6); 16. Chris Martin (20); 17. Skylar Prochaska (18); 18. Bobby Mincer (19); 19. Tucker Klaasmeyer (24); 20. Tori Knutson (22); 21. Mike Ayers (23); 22. Hunter Schuerenberg (13); 23. Trey Starks (8); 24. Ryan Giles (17). Lap Leaders: T. McCarl 1-17, Brown 18-19, Abreu 20. Hard-charger: T. Phillips.

360 Results

Time Trials Group One (started), 2 laps: 1. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (5), 16.360; 2. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (16), 16.529; 3. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (6), 16.579; 4. 5H, Michael Faccinto, Hanford, CA (4), 16.652; 5. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (22), 16.697; 6. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (10), 16.744; 7. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (20), 16.748; 8. 35, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (3), 16.767; 9. 83, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (17), 16.811; 10. 81A, Chris Morgan, Topeka, KS (8), 16.820; 11. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (14), 16.832; 12. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (12), 16.845; 13. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (15), 16.868; 14. 76, Brad Comegys, Bondurant, IA (23), 16.924; 15. 8L, Tom Lenz, Marion, IA (7), 17.027; 16. 03, Jamey Ogston, Duluth, MN (9), 17.099; 17. 24, Garret Williamson, Columbia, MO (1), 17.185; 18. 23S, Stu Snyder, Waverly, NE (21), 17.228; 19. 81E, Eric Bridger, Winterset, IA (11), 17.279; 20. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (2), 17.421; 21. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (18), 17.532; 22. 24D, Danny Sams III, North Port, FL (19), 17.563; 23. 11B, Ben Woods, Newton, IA (13), 17.673.

Time Trials Group Two (startd), 2 laps: 1. 28, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (11), 16.543; 2. 83M, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (17), 16.569; 3. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (7), 16.590; 4. 14, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (19), 16.667; 5. 53D, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE (13), 16.721; 6. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (16), 16.73; 7. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (4), 16.818; 8. 4J, Lee Grosz, Harwood, ND (14), 16.825; 9. 5J, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (15), 16.848; 10. 13V, Seth Brahmer, Wisner, NE (2), 16.963; 11. 17W, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (23), 17.008; 12. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (10), 17.033; 13. 52, Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK (6), 17.036; 14. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (9), 17.108; 15. 37H, Matthew Howard, Lawrence, KS (18), 17.224; 16. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (20), 17.250; 17. 28X, Rich Cerveny, Omaha, NE (22), 17.577; 18. 91A, Reed Allex, St. Cloud, MN (3), 17.644; 19. B29, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (1), 17.919; 20. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (12), 19.448; 21. 90, Lance Norick, Broken Arrow, OK (8), NT; DQ (Light at Scales) 66, Ricky Montgomery, Denver, CO (5); DQ (No Report to Scales) 45, David Luckie, Lubbock, TX (21).

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 1:58.7: 1. Rob Kubli (2); 2. Alex Hill (1); 3. Clint Garner (4); 4. Christian Bowman (3); 5. Matt Moro (5); 6. Carson McCarl (6); 7. Garret Williamson (9); 8. Nathan Mills (7); 9. Tom Lenz (8); 10. Eric Bridger (10); 11. Ben Woods (12); 12. Alan Zoutte (11)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Kelby Watt (1); 2. Josh Higday (3); 3. Brian Brown (6); 4. Chris Morgan (2); 5. Michael Faccinto (5); 6. Brad Comegys (7); 7. Danny Sams III (11); 8. Stu Snyder (9); 9. John Anderson (10); 10. Jamey Ogston (8); 11. Kaleb Johnson (4)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 1:58.6: 1. Harli White (1); 2. Jamie Ball (2); 3. Scott Bogucki (6); 4. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (5); 5. Jack Dover (4); 6. Blake Hahn (7); 7. Matthew Howard (8); 8. Ayrton Gennetten (3); 9. Ricky Montgomery (11); 10. Bobby Mincer (10); 11. Rich Cerveny (9) DNS – Lance Norick

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, 2:00.9: 1. Seth Brahmer (2); 2. Ryan Leavitt (1); 3. Justin Henderson (6); 4. Calvin Landis (4); 5. Brooke Tatnell (5); 6. Lee Grosz (3); 7. Joe Beaver (7); 8. Matt Covington (8); 9. David Luckie (11); 10. Reed Allex (9); 11. Collin Moyle (10)

C main (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Ricky Montgomery (6); 2. Eric Bridger (1); 3. Danny Sams III (7); 4. Ben Woods (9); 5. John Anderson (3); 6. David Luckie (8); 7. Bobby Mincer (2); 8. Alan Zoutte (5); 9. Collin Moyle (4)

B main (started), 10 Laps, 2:53.5: 1. Kaleb Johnson (1); 2. Chris Morgan (3); 3. Ayrton Gennetten (2); 4. Blake Hahn (6); 5. Lee Grosz (4); 6. Matthew Howard (10); 7. Joe Beaver (8); 8. Matt Covington (12); 9. Nathan Mills (5); 10. Brad Comegys (7); 11. Ricky Montgomery (17); 12. Stu Snyder (15); 13. Danny Sams III (19); 14. Eric Bridger (18); 15. Ben Woods (20); 16. Jamey Ogston (11); 17. Reed Allex (16); 18. Rich Cerveny (14); 19. Garret Williamson (13); 20. Tom Lenz (9)

A main, 20 Laps, 5:57.2 (NTR): 1. Justin Henderson (3); 2. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (1); 3. Carson McCarl (2); 4. Brian Brown (6); 5. Clint Garner (4); 6. Brooke Tatnell (8); 7. Scott Bogucki (5); 8. Jack Dover (16); 9. Jamie Ball (14); 10. Matt Moro (7); 11. Kelby Watt (17); 12. Christian Bowman (15); 13. Josh Higday (11); 14. Harli White (18); 15. Blake Hahn (24); 16. Rob Kubli (9); 17. Kaleb Johnson (21); 18. Ayrton Gennetten (23); 19. Seth Brahmer (10); 20. Michael Faccinto (13); 21. Calvin Landis (12); 22. Chris Morgan (22); 23. Alex Hill (19); 24. Ryan Leavitt (20). Lap Leaders: Hafertepe 1-8, Henderson 9-20. Hard-charger: Hahn.

Pro Series Results

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:47.8: 1. Devin Kline (2); 2. Mike Mayberry (4); 3. Matthew Johnson (1); 4. Matthew Stelzer (6); 5. Matt Allen (3); 6. Chase Young (8); 7. Mike Johnston (7); 8. Tyler Barrick (5)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:47.3: 1. Brandon Worthington (1); 2. Devin Wignall (2); 3. Chris Walraven (7); 4. Evan Epperson (6); 5. Joel Thorpe (5); 6. Ryan Navratil (4); 7. Mark Chevalier (8); 8. Jaslyn Jones (3)

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. Devin Kline (2); 2. Brandon Worthington (4); 3. Devin Wignall (5); 4. Chris Walraven (1); 5. Mike Mayberry (3); 6. Matthew Stelzer (6); 7. Evan Epperson (7); 8. Matt Allen (11); 9. Mike Johnston (14); 10. Joel Thorpe (10); 11. Tyler Barrick (15); 12. Chase Young (9); 13. Ryan Navratil (13); 14. Mark Chevalier (12); 15. Jaslyn Jones (16); 16. Matthew Johnson (8). Lap Leaders: Walraven 1-7, Kline 8-15. Hard-charger: Johnston