Richard Carmichael

February 2, 1963 – June 25, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 58

Rick Carmichael, 58, of Oskaloosa, passed away Friday evening, June 25, 2021, at the Mahaska Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Richard Eugene Carmichael, son of Gary Stanley Carmichael and Pamela Ann (Levernier) Taylor, was born February 12, 1963, in Oskaloosa.

Rick was a 1982 graduate of Oskaloosa High School.

After high school, Rick began working for Wonder Bread and Sara Lee Bakeries in the Quad Cities. He later worked for Oskaloosa Engineering and most recently for Heinz Company in Muscatine until a decline in his health in early 2021.

Rick enjoyed mowing yards, especially helping his grandparents with their yard and flower gardens, always with attention to detail. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing video games, and riding his dirt bike and jet ski.

His family includes his son, Jason (& Julie) Carmichael of Wesley Chapel, Florida; a grandson, Alex Carmichael; his mother, Pamela (& Jack) Taylor of Oskaloosa; his father, Gary (& Donna) Carmichael of Taylor Ridge, IL; a brother, Robert “Bob” (& Ginna) Carmichael of Clute, TX; sisters: Jacque Taylor of Oskaloosa, and Sherri (& Carl) Moore of Milan, IL; a nephew, Jake Carmichael of Clute, TX; and several cousins.

Rick was preceded in death by his grandparents: Roy and Neola Carmichael, Helen Boyer and her husband, Merle Boyer, Robert Levernier, and Julia Malin and her husband, Dale Malin; and a nephew, Coy Carmichael.

As was his wish, Rick’s body has been cremated.

Instead of flowers, Rick’s family asks that you hug your family members and call an old friend to say hello.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mahaska Health Foundation for the Serenity House.

Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with Rick’s final arrangements.