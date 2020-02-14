Reynolds Stops In Iowa Talking Invest In Iowa Act

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was in Oskaloosa on Wednesday, talking about the Invest In Iowa Act. The new law would increase Iowa’s sales tax, and then cut taxes for Iowan’s in other ways, while providing for more spending, Reynolds said.

In her press conference at the state capitol before hitting the road to promote the bill, Reynolds said, “The Invest in Iowa Act is a bold vision for Iowa that lowers the overall tax burden on Iowans, and invests significantly in mental health and water quality. This plan will have immediate results for our economic competitiveness and overall quality of life. This kind of meaningful tax reform and investment will not only boost paychecks, but put Iowa on the map as a beacon of economic opportunity. Now that our bill has been introduced, I look forward to continuing this conversation and will be taking the conversation out to Iowans, with a series of town halls throughout the state.”

After her speech, Reynolds spoke with Oskaloosa News.