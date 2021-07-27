Rescuers Continue To Train For Water Emergencies

Mahaska County, Iowa – First responders from around Mahaska County took in some extra training this past month as they took part in water rescue training exercises.

Agencies from around the county have been called out more often over the past few years to help rescue boaters and others who have experienced problems while on the water.

The rise in personal craft like kayaks and tubes have contributed to that sharp increase.

The class was focused on how to use rescue boats in abnormal conditions such as fast-moving water.

The training helps first responders better navigate during those times to help rescue someone in need; it also helps them keep their fellow responders safe during those situations.

Even during a dry year like 2021 has been, departments were called out to help locate missing kayakers just days before their latest training.

You can learn more about safe boating and best practices at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources website by clicking HERE.