Rain Washes Out Hall of Fame Night At SIS

Oskaloosa, Iowa: Rain moved into the Oskaloosa area on Tuesday night and continued throughout the majority of Wednesday leaving the officials of the Southern Iowa Speedway with no other choice than to cancel the race program which was to include the 2020 Hall Of Fame Induction ceremonies. The Hall of Fame night has been reset to be included in the Wednesday, July 29th race program.

The Southern Iowa Fair will kick off on Monday, July 20th, the 2020 Fair will include two nights of racing, Tuesday, July 21st the United States Modified Touring Series will be in action on the Mahaska County Monster. Wednesday night will be the highlight of the racing calendar as the 2nd annual Caleb Hammond Memorial will be held. Racing will be held in memory of a Southern Iowa Speedway superfan that was taken away from us way too soon. The racing action will include the five regular weekly classes plus the Modifieds will again join the program in 2020. Wednesday nights program will get underway with hot laps at 7:15 pm, racing will follow.