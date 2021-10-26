Providers Talk About New Pod At Mahaska Health

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Looking to expand services to their patients, Mahaska Health recently opened up a new pod or wing at the facility to help provide more capacity to patients.

The new pod is located in the former birthing center at Mahaska Health and features four doctors that provide additional services and capacity to the hospital.

We recently sat down with two of those providers, doctors Hannah Thompson and Preston Sereg, about their services and connection to Oskaloosa.