Police Protection Agreement Major Area Of Discussion For Supervisors

In a recent Mahaska County Board of Supervisors meeting on October 21, 2024, various significant issues were discussed, including adjustments in police protection agreements, compensation board restructuring, and the need for extensive repairs to the Law Enforcement Center.

Police Protection Agreements

The Board reviewed a revised letter outlining a new funding model for police protection services provided by the county sheriff’s department to Mahaska County’s incorporated cities. Supervisor Chuck Webb detailed an annual cost of $156,000 for one deputy dedicated to 911 emergency calls and added that the cities could purchase additional patrol hours at a rate of $70 per hour. This cost calculation, according to Webb, excludes the full extent of resources used, estimating that coverage effectively requires one and a half deputies. Webb clarified that the $156,000 only partially covers the actual expenses and noted the lack of contributions from some cities. “The cities can go elsewhere for their police protection, but they are currently relying on the county,” said Webb, emphasizing the county’s goal to be fair yet fiscally responsible.

Supervisor Mark Groenendyk added that city residents of places like Oskaloosa are “getting double-billed,” noting they pay for city police protection and also contribute to the sheriff’s services, which benefit other municipalities without police departments. Groenendyk highlighted that these adjustments ensure fairness to all county residents, questioning whether it was justifiable for residents in towns like New Sharon and Oskaloosa to subsidize services in areas with limited police budgets.

Compensation Board Staggered Terms

The Supervisors also discussed Resolution #2024-17, which establishes a Compensation Board as mandated by recent state legislation. The board’s objective is to handle structured term lengths for county officials, with staggered initial terms to ensure continuity. “The legislature has changed some requirements,” Groenendyk explained, noting that staggered terms for members would prevent all positions from expiring simultaneously. Supervisors agreed that this structure would allow smoother transitions and maintained that establishing the Compensation Board aligns with Iowa’s revised county governance policies.

The board designated positions within the Compensation Board with varying initial terms, with reappointments intended to standardize four-year terms across roles once staggered terms end. Webb and Supervisor Steve Wanders emphasized that staggering terms for the board is essential for efficient county governance.

Law Enforcement Center Repairs and Cost Sharing with Oskaloosa

The meeting’s agenda also included the urgent need to address repairs at the Law Enforcement Center, especially concerning the building’s outdated plumbing system. The estimated $210,000 repair cost posed a challenge as the funds are shared with Oskaloosa. Webb reported discussions with Oskaloosa officials, who proposed a $2,400 annual contribution, but he expressed concerns about the delay and sustainability of such a payment plan. “It would take years to recover the full cost from the city,” Webb noted, suggesting this could be financially unviable.

Groenendyk revisited the history of the shared expenses, stating that it was initially agreed to classify these repairs as part of the utility expenses, but the plan was changed unexpectedly. “We knew this was coming and agreed it was a utility expense,” he reminded the Board, expressing frustration over what he described as a shift in financial responsibilities. Webb echoed concerns about further delays, stating that the upcoming cold weather could exacerbate plumbing issues if repairs are not prioritized.

Moving Forward

With financial strains evident, supervisors debated options to expedite repair funding and cover law enforcement costs. Webb recommended proceeding with critical repairs at the Law Enforcement Center, while Groenendyk advised further exploration of funding mechanisms, including potentially tying the cities’ costs to local property valuations. The Board ultimately approved sending the revised letter on police protection with clarified terms and additional patrol costs at $70 per hour.