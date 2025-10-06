Pioneers Grind Out 1–0 Win Over Monmouth in Defensive Battle

GRINNELL, Iowa — The Grinnell College men’s soccer team continued its Midwest Conference campaign with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Monmouth College on Wednesday afternoon at Springer Field. The win lifted the Pioneers to 3–5–3 overall and 2–0–0 in league play, while Monmouth fell to 3–4–2 and 0–2–0 in conference action.

First Half: Early Pressure, No Breakthrough

Grinnell dominated possession early, holding a 55–45 edge through the opening 45 minutes. The Pioneers peppered the Monmouth back line with 14 first-half shots, eight coming off the foot of forward Samuel Gojjam, but Fighting Scots goalkeeper Luis Villa stood tall with three first-half saves. Despite several dangerous looks, including efforts from defenders Jack Pennachio and Jaxon Willoughby that were blocked in front, the half closed scoreless.

Monmouth’s defense, led by Bryan Corona and Ryan Rodriguez-Gardea, absorbed the pressure, while Villa’s steady play between the posts kept the match even. The Scots managed just five first-half shots, with Aimilios Ioannou and Parker Davis each providing rare moments of forward momentum for the visitors.

Second Half: Brecknock Breaks Through

The deadlock finally broke in the 58th minute when Grinnell’s Jake Brecknock capitalized on a loose ball inside the penalty area, firing home his first goal of the season to give the hosts a 1–0 lead. The unassisted tally proved to be the only scoring of the afternoon.

Moments later, Grinnell had a chance to double the lead after earning a penalty kick in the 70th minute, but Gojjam’s attempt was denied by Villa, who guessed correctly to his right to keep Monmouth within striking distance.

The Scots couldn’t convert their few second-half chances, as Grinnell’s back line closed ranks and limited Monmouth to just three shots after halftime. Ioannou had the best opportunity in the closing seconds, but his shot in the 90th minute was handled cleanly by Grinnell keeper Jack Alexander to preserve the shutout.

By the Numbers

Grinnell outshot Monmouth 25–8 overall and earned six corner kicks to the Scots’ three. Alexander collected three saves en route to his third clean sheet of the season, improving to 3–3–3 in goal. Villa finished with five saves in a strong effort that kept Monmouth competitive until the final whistle.

The physical matchup featured 25 combined fouls and a pair of yellow cards issued to Monmouth’s Corona and Paul Oros in the second half. Grinnell maintained a slight edge in possession at 54 percent.