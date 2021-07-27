Pioneer Farm Cuts Oats With Century-Old Machine

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Volunteers descended upon Nelson Pioneer Farm Monday morning as the first stage in harvesting oats took place.

The group used a cutter over a century old to cut the oats and pile them up in small groups. Volunteers then gathered those groups into shocks to allow the oats to dry before they are then threshed.

Curator Margaret Spiegel was right alongside all the other volunteers during the heat, helping to create the shocks.

Spiegel also spoke about the upcoming Fall Festival at the Nelson Pioneer Farm taking place on September 18th, 2021.

You can learn more by visiting the Nelson Pioneer Farm website HERE – https://nelsonpioneer.org/