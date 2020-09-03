Photographer Ken Prince visits IHCC

Ken Prince returns to Indian Hills Community College with his photography exhibit “It’s About The Light.” This first exhibit of 2020-21 runs from Monday, September 14 through Thursday, October 29 in the Indian Hills Art Gallery which is located in the campus library on the Ottumwa campus.

There will be an opportunity to meet Ken Prince to learn about his photography at an Artists Reception on Monday, September 14 from 7-8:30 p.m. in the IHCC Art Gallery.

Friends and retirees of the college may remember Ken Prince as he was a long time Indian Hills Literature and Theatre Professor on the Ottumwa campus. Prince left the college in 2001 to become the Registrar at Hanover College in Indiana.

Dr. Jennifer Boyenga, Director of Fine Arts says “We welcome back Ken and his light to Indian Hills!”

On a trip to New York City, Prince reflects that a teacher chastised him to “Take memories, not pictures!” Prince got hooked on photography on that NYC trip “as a way of seeing.”

With a love of nature, Prince’s photographs show the beauty of the natural world through an emphasis on the light we find in a multitude of environments.

Prince says “Even though I aim the camera, I am often surprised by what it captures. The scene or object is isolated from its original context, so I see it fresh, see it for what it is. If I am lucky and get the light right, the subject is illuminated, in all senses of the word.”

The IHCC Art Gallery hours are daily Monday-Wednesday from 7:15 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday from 7:15 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 to 10 p.m. The IHCC Art Gallery is closed Friday and Saturday. Please wear a face covering and practice social distancing while on campus.

For additional information, please contact Director of Fine Arts, Dr. Jennifer Boyenga at Jennifer.Boyenga@IndianHills.edu