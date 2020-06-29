Penn Looks For A Sense Of Normalcy this Fall

Oskaloosa, Iowa – William Penn University has recently announced that they will be open this fall, hosting students and athletes, and using the latest COVID-19 practices to protect students, athletes, staff and guests.

Statesmen nation went pretty quiet in mid-March as the pandemic swept the nation. Online learning replaced the sound of sneakers, and pages turning on campus. “We’ve talked about this a lot with our staff. March felt like a year. April felt like a whole other year, and then May and June felt like another year. So this last, you know, four months it’s felt like three years. It’s just all, it’s just the changing world of COVID-19,” said William Penn Athletic Director Nik Rule. “I think what we’re seeing is a trend to put in mitigation steps in order to provide, you know, the safest environment possible to get back to some sense of normal for our campus.”

Rule says that he thinks it will “look a little bit different” but says that the university is one-hundred percent committed to students’ and athletes’ learning experience.

Listen to the interview to learn more about the university’s plan to keep students and visitors as safe as possible during this time, along with the role of the university within the community.