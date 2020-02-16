Penn Experiencing Growth Through Opportunity
Oskaloosa, Iowa – William Penn University has been finding a way to beat the trend and grow enrollment, while many small colleges struggle and close.
We spoke with William Penn Athletics Director Nik Rule about what the school is doing to grow and thrive while impacting the Oskaloosa community in many positive ways.
Whether it is sporting events, the arts, additional academic options, and more, students are finding their way to William Penn and Oskaloosa. In turn, Oskaloosa is finding its way onto the campus of William Penn to support those students.
