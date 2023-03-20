Penn Central Mall Set To Host Annual Race Car Show

by Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: The Penn Central Mall in Oskaloosa will host the 2023 Pre-Season Race Car Show this weekend March, 24th and 25th. Drivers, who will be in competition on the famed Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa will have their cars on display inside the Mall in Oskaloosa beginning at 5 pm on Friday night the 24th of March and the Car Show will continue Saturday the 25th until 5 pm.

The Southern Iowa Fairboard will have several activities and prizes for the young fans and fans of all ages will have the opportunity to sign up for Free Passes to the Races. The 2023 Race schedule will be on hand and available for the fans to pick up for Free.

The 2023 racing season at the Southern Iowa Speedway will get underway on Wednesday, April 19th and will include 17 nights of action packed racing. The season will be highlighted by the return of Late Model Racing as the high powered cars of the SLMRA Series will tackle the Mahaska County Monster ½ mile on Wednesday, June 21st. Terry McCarl will once again host the Front Row Challenge on Monday, August 7th featuring the wild and wooly 410 Sprint cars.