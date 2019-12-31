Paul L. Lanphier

Paul L. Lanphier

December 19, 1941 – December 30, 2019

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 78

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Paul L. Lanphier, 78, of Oskaloosa died Monday, December 30, 2019, at the MHP Hospital in Oskaloosa. He was born on December 19, 1941, in Knoxville, Iowa, one of fourteen children born to Fred Earl and Viola Estella Johnson Lanphier.

The family grew up in Tracy and Paul attended school there as well. Following school, he stayed with relatives and helped on their farms in the area.

On November 23, 1959, Paul joined the United States Army. He served as a paratrooper and was honorably discharged on November 21, 1962.

On June 7, 1962, he was united in marriage to Joyce Miller at Knoxville. To this union three children were born, Tammy, Terri, and Tina. Paul and Joyce later divorced.

In 1962, Paul went to work at Rolscreen (now Pella Corp.) in Pella. He continued to work there for nearly 35 years until retiring in 1997, as his health was starting to decline. He valued his time at Pella Corp. He was a dedicated and hard worker that his managers and co-workers could depend on daily. In addition to a paycheck and benefits from Pella, Paul met the love of his life, Miola “Pic” Hendricks, in the factory at Pella.

Paul and Pic were married on May 10, 1986, at Eveland Access in Mahaska County.

Paul loved life and people. He was always up for an adventure and looked forward to the challenge of learning new things. In his younger days, he built race cars and raced dirt tracks around the area. Paul did not let age determine what hobbies he wanted to try; he earned his pilot license at the age of 50, then at 60 he decided that was the perfect time to pick up a guitar for the first time and learn to play. He had a lifelong love of, cooking, camping, fishing, and boating. He was a talented handyman and enjoyed working on projects in his garage and around the house. He was a member of the Oskaloosa American Legion, V.F.W., and the Elks Lodge. Paul was an all-American Guy that anyone would be proud to call friend. He believed in being there for his family, friends and country. He cared about and respected the people around him and always found the best in everybody, even if he had to drag it out of them with a joke or a smile. He was content and happy with his life, he loved Pic and his children and grandchildren endlessly and he would tell and show them that often. He was a true servant warrior with a heart of gold that will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

His family includes his wife of over 33 years, Miola “Pic” Lanphier of Oskaloosa; three children: Tammy (& Craig) Johns of Osage Beach, Missouri, Terri (& Steve) Long of New Sharon, and Tina Lanphier of Oskaloosa; two step children, Tina Bunnell of Oskaloosa and Troy (& Mary Jane) Bunnell of Stover, Missouri; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, Maribelle (& Norman) Riddle of Pella; and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers: Kenneth, Robert, Jerrold, Bill, Charles, and Howard Lanphier; and six sisters: Frieda Christianson, Maxine Faulkner, Clara Olson, Nellie Farmer, Phyllis VanDerVeer, and Mabel Porter.

As was Paul’s wish his body has been cremated.

Paul’s family will be at the Bates Funeral Chapel from 6-7:30 Thursday evening to share stories and celebrate Paul’s life.

In lieu of flowers please bring your favorite story of Paul to share with Pic and the kid’s.

If you feel that you need to give in honor of Paul’s life, please make donations to Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa Hospital.

