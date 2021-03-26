Paul Kershaw

Paul Kershaw

January 18, 1943 – March 25, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 78

Paul Kershaw, age 78, of Oskaloosa, passed away on March 25, 2021, at Keota Heath Care Center in Keota, Iowa. A beloved and caring family man, whose deep voice and British accent captivated everybody he encountered, Paul was a patient man, exceedingly good-natured, full of good humor, and sweet of heart.

Paul was born on January 18th, 1943 in Batley, Yorkshire, United Kingdom to George and Winifred Kershaw. In the early 60s he and his family moved to Swanpool, Cornwall. Here Paul delighted in walking the rugged Cornish coastal pathways, exploring the woods and fields, and spending time with his sister, Monica, in the village of Mawnan Smith.

Highly skilled in fine arts and carpentry, Paul completed a degree in Fine Arts at Falmouth School of Art and Design (now Falmouth University). He then continued his studies with post-graduate work at London College of Printing. He later returned to Falmouth to begin employment as a technician and lecturer at his alma mater. While there he met Joan Kadel, who was attending the school herself, and they married in the fall of 1979.

In 1993, Paul left the United Kingdom to settle in Oskaloosa, Iowa with his family. He found employment constructing furniture with J Farnsworth Pepperdine, in New Sharon and was later employed with Cunningham, Inc. in Oskaloosa.

Paul enjoyed classic movies, country walks, pipe tobacco, watching cricket and boxing, and spending time with his family — his daughter Georgina and four grandchildren residing close-by.

Paul is survived by his Sister Monica Lugg (Kershaw); a nephew, Richard Lugg; a son, Stuart, of Portland Oregon; a daughter, Georgina (& Brent) DeRonde, of Oskaloosa; and four grandchildren: Dean, Pippa, Lake, and Jude.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 beginning at 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the Bates Funeral Chapel.

Private Graveside services will be held at a later date.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

