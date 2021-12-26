Patricia “Patty” Claire McGee

November 10, 1932 – December 25, 2021

Albia, Iowa | Age 89

Patricia “Patty” Claire McGee, age 89, of Albia, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at the Monroe County Hospital in Albia. Patty was born on November 10, 1932, at home on the family farm near Melrose, to William George and Verna Claire (Scott) O’Hara.

Patty grew up and attended school in Moravia, graduating from the Moravia High School with the Class of 1950.

Patty was united in marriage to James Edward McGee in Melrose and to this union, 6 children were born, Jimmy, Pat, Tim, Mike, Jean, and Carol.

Patty was a CNA, working at the Albia Hospital for many years and later at Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albia. Patty enjoyed listening to the Rosary. She also enjoyed crafts, cross stitching, doing ceramics with her friends, sewing and quilting. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Patty is survived by her children, Pat (Bette) McGee of Fort Wayne, IN, and Jean (Bob) Henderson of Albia; five grandchildren: Aaron Henderson, Nicole (Cody) Myers, David (Melissa) McGee, Daniel (Katelyn) McGee, and Katie (Jason) Genereux-Matson; 10 great grandchildren: Kinsley, Presley, Liam, Hadley, Hayley, Cutter, Gunner, Eleanor, Emilia, and Catherine; and a brother, Dr. W.G. O’Hara.

She was preceded in death by 4 children: Jimmy, Tim, and Mike McGee and Carol Genereux; her parents, W.G. & Verna O’Hara; and her ex-husband, James Edward McGee.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Patty’s family present throughout to greet family and friends.

A Rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m. led by St. Mary’s Altar and Rosary Society,

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albia, with Fr. Mark Yates C.PP.S. officiating.

Burial will follow services at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Melrose.

Memorials have been established to Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Melrose and the Welcome Home Soldier Monument in Albia.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Patricia “Patty” Claire McGee please visit the Tharp Funeral Home Sympathy Store.