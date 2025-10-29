PACHECO NAMED ICCAC ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

October 28, 2025

Ottumwa, IA – Sophomore Taylor Pacheco (Chula Vista, CA/Olympian) of the No. 9 nationally ranked Indian Hills Women’s Golf squad has been named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) DI Women’s Golf Athlete of the Week, announced by the league office Tuesday.

Pacheco lands her first-career weekly honor from the ICCAC following a stellar performance at the Charles Braun Jr. Intercollegiate tournament in Evansville, IN last week. The sophomore powered the Warriors to a runner-up finish after finishing in the top-10 of the individual leaderboard.

Pacheco fired a career-low round of 74 to open the event and finished the week with a 10-over, 154 in the 36-hole event. Pacheco’s score was good enough to finish in a tie for seventh-place, the sophomore’s second top-10 finish of the year and third over the past two seasons.

Pacheco is currently ranked No. 55 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Scoreboard Powered by Clippd national rankings.

The Warriors wrap up their fall season at the Tulsa Cup on October 28.