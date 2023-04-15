OWLS Lunch & Learn “Gardening: Help Grow Your Wallet” with Kathy Drost, ISU Ext.

Friday, April 21, 2023

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Environmental Learning Center

Registrations are needed!

The Mahaska County Conservation Board invites adults of any age to the O.W.L.S. (Older, Wiser, Livelier Souls) program on Friday, April 21st from 11:30 am -12:30 pm at the Mahaska County Environmental Learning Center at Caldwell Park. Please let us know if you are coming. Reservations are made by contacting MCCB at (641)673-9327 or decook@mahaskacountyia.gov.

This month, the topic will be “Gardening – Help Grow Your Wallet” with guest speaker, Cathy Drost. She is a Food and Health Specialist from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Mahaska County. She will share how to stretch your food dollar while enjoying nutritious foods.

Don’t forget to bring a friend and a lunch! The Environmental Learning Center is located at 2342 Hwy. 92 East, Oskaloosa.