OWLS Lunch & Learn “Backstage Pass to the ELC”

Friday, September 9, 2022

11:30-12:30 pm

Environmental Learning Center

Reservations are needed!

***Note the new time!

The Mahaska County Conservation Board invites adults of any age to the monthly O.W.L.S. (Older, Wiser, Livelier Souls) lunch and learn program on Friday, September 7th from 11:30 am -12:30pm at the Mahaska County Environmental Learning Center at Caldwell Park.

This month’s topic will be the “Backstage Pass to the ELC” and the guest speaker will be Laura DeCook, Naturalist for the Mahaska County Conservation Board. We will start off with lunch and fellowship and then take a tour of the Environmental Learning Center. Participants will have an opportunity to learn about new exhibits that have arrived and those that are soon to come. There will also be an opportunity to learn how the educational animals are cared for and even how the 1,000 gallon fish aquarium is maintained.

Bring a lunch and a friend! Participation is FREE and reservations are needed. Contact MCCB at (641)673-9327 or decook@mahaskacountyia.gov. to sign up.

The Environmental Learning Center is located at 2342 Hwy. 92 East, Oskaloosa.