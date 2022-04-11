Osky LatinFest May 7th in The Alley and Oskaloosa Art Center

Fine Arts and Cultural Events of Mahaska County (F.A.C.E.) will host the first-ever Osky LatinFest, May 7th in downtown Oskaloosa. Latin food, music, dance, art, and puppet shows will be featured as a celebration of Latinx culture.

The celebration kicks off at 11:00 am.

Tacos Jalisco will be serving their authentic Mexican cuisine until 7:00 pm. They will be stationed in the Musco parking lot outside the Oskaloosa Art Center and Studios. A Vendor Market will be in the west end of the Alley by the Penn Central Mall. It will feature an array of Latinx artists, craft vendors, and other local vendors.

The paintings of Des Moines-based Latino Sesó Marentes will be on display in the OskaloosaArt Center’s Main Gallery from 10:00 AM till 7:00 PM.

To entertain the entire family, Eulenspiegel PuppetTheatre of West Liberty, IA will perform traditional Mexican folktales for free on the Alley Main Stage.

At 11:00 am, they will present The Adventures of Uncle Rabbit, followed by a free make-and-take puppetry project in the Oskaloosa Art Center for kids. They will end their schedule at 1:30 pm with a performance of The Musical Ant.

Grab your dance partner or find one in The Alley for free Latin dance lessons with Wanda Meiaat at 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm. Sharpen your dance moves before the festivities culminate in a community concert. Musical acts Trio de Colores and Ritmo Latinos will perform on The Alley stage from 4:00 pm till 7:00 pm complete with an adult refreshment bar sponsored by Eric Palmer and FACE of Mahaska County.

Rain locations will be inside the Art Center and Penn Central Mall. Come on out and enjoy the festivities brought to you by FACE of Mahaska Co