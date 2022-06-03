Osky JV Bats Hot In Match-up Against Newton

by Brad Arends

The Indians bats were hot from the start and lead wire to wire winning 7-4. A hot start lead to a 5 run first inning. A run in the second and third innings were good enough to seal the victory.

Hits by Kassie Johnson, Lydia Van Veldhuizen, Addie McCain, Allyson Maxwell, Kylie Teeter, Vivian Bolibaugh, and Kobie Criss

Hailey Harbour started pitching 2 giving up 2 runs and Karly Grubb came in relief and gave up 2 runs as well.

JV2/JV1 are back in action Friday as everyone hits the road to Norwalk!